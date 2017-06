Police: Man fatally shot in Austin drive-by

A man was fatally shot Monday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

About 7:55 p.m., a 27 to 28-year-old man was in a parked car in the 4800 block of West Gladys when another car drove up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the chest and right thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No offenders were in custody Monday evening.