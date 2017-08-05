Police: Man fatally struck by truck near O’Hare

A man was fatally struck by a truck early Monday near O’Hare International Airport on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 12:40 a.m., he was walking east in the middle of the road in the 11500 block of West Irving Park when he was hit by an eastbound truck, according to Chicago Police.

The man, thought to be between 40 and 50 years old and homeless, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The 64-year-old man driving the truck stopped to render aid and called authorities after the crash, police said. He was cited for failure to exercise due care with a pedestrian in the roadway.