Police: Man found shot to death in Park Manor alley

A man was found shot to death Monday morning in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The man, thought to be between 18 and 22, was found in an alley in the 6800 block of South Wabash with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago Police.

He was dead at the scene, police said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.