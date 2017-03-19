Police: Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting

Chicago Police investigate in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth, where two men were shot Saturday night. | Network Video Productions

One man was killed and another wounded in an Englewood neighborhood shooting Saturday night on the South Side, police said.

The men — ages 24 and 27 — were standing in the backyard of a home at 10:44 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth when another male opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the “face area,” and was also taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.