Police: Man shot dead in West Englewood

A man was shot to death late Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responding to a shooting about 10:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Paulina found the 39-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a parked SUV. He was dead at the scene, police said.

Minutes later, a man was shot in the leg about a block away. Both attacks were considered gang-related, but police said they were being investigated separately.