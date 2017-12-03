Police: Man shot, driven to NW Side hospital

A man with a gunshot wound showed up at a Northwest Side hospital early Sunday, police said.

The 22-year-old was in the back seat of a vehicle when shots rang out and he was struck in the left side of his torso. At 1:12 a.m., he was driven to Community First Medical Center, 5645 W. Addison St., according to Chicago Police.

The man was listed in critical condition and transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Neither the victim nor witnesses were able to say where the shooting occurred.