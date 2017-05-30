Police: Man shot to death in Washington Park

A man was shot to death early Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 21-year-old was sitting inside a vehicle about 2:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Prairie when someone fired shots, striking the man multiple times, including “once in the back through his heart,” according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.