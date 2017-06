Police: Pedestrian dies after jumping from Mile Long Bridge on I-355

A pedestrian died Thursday morning after jumping from the Mile Long Bridge on I-355 near southwest suburban Lemont, according to Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian, a male of unknown age, jumped off the bridge from southbound I-355 near milepost 10.0 at 8:23 a.m. and landed on the pavement below, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.