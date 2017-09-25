Police: Person found shot to death in Woodlawn

A person was fatally shot Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded at 9:47 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 6400 block of South Langley, where they found a male in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, according to Chicago Police.

The male, thought to be between 17 and 21 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No one is in custody, and Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.