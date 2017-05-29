Police: Person shot to death in Gary

A person was shot to death Monday night in northwest Indiana, Gary police said.

Police responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Hanley Street, where they found an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Gary police.

The male, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner’s office, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kristopher Adams of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855.