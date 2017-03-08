Police searching for armed robbers who stabbed man in Evanston

Police are searching for two men who stabbed another man during an armed robbery Thursday morning in north suburban Evanston.

Officers responded at 11:25 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Custer Avenue, according to Evanston police.

The 36-year-old male victim told investigators that two men approached him as he was leaving his garage and asked if a certain individual lived at the home, police said. After telling the men that he didn’t know who they were talking about, they grabbed him and attempted to take his property from his pockets.

He was cut several times on the forearms and once on the back of the neck during the struggle, police said. The victim told investigators that at least one of the robbers was armed with a knife. The robbers took about $2,400 from the victim’s pocket before running west through the alley on Custer Avenue.

The victim was later taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston for treatment, but his condition was not immediately known, police said.

One robber was described as a 6-foot-2, 270-pound black man wearing a black hat, black sleeveless shirt and navy blue shorts, police said. The other was described as a skinny black man, standing more than 5-foot-9, wearing a vest with tan sleeves.

Anyone with information should call Evanston police at (847) 866-5040 or text CRIMES (274637) and entering EDTIP in the message line, followed by the tip information.