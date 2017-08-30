Police searching for man who robbed Hobart gas station

Police are searching for the man who robbed a Hobart gas station Tuesday night. | Hobart police

Police are searching for the man who robbed a gas station Tuesday night in northwest Indiana.

At 9:49 p.m., the man entered the gas station in the 3200 block of West 37th Avenue in Hobart and demanded money from the clerk while motioning to his waistband and implying he had a weapon, according to Hobart police.

The clerk noticed a bulge in the area where he reached to and thought he might have a weapon, police said. She gave him money from the register, and he ran out of the lobby.

A witness saw the robber run from the gas station to a dark vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen with an Indiana covered-bridge license plate number including “5DSR,” police said.

The suspect is described as a short, white, bald man with a goatee, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect was asked to call Lt. James M. Gonzales at (219) 942-4405 or email jgonzales@cityofhobart.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.