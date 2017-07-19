Police seek person wanted for fatal Red Line station stabbing

Surveillance footage of a person suspected of fatally stabbing a man July 9 at the 95th Street Red Line station. | Chicago Police

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person wanted for stabbing a 22-year-old man to death last week at the 95th Street Red Line station on the Far South Side.

Corvel Brown was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in front of the turnstile at the train station in the 0–100 block of West 95th Street at 12:37 p.m. on July 9, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Brown, who lived several blocks away, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 2:36 p.m., authorities said.

The attacker got away, police said. He was described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 black man weighing 140–155 pounds. He had a medium complexion and short dreadlocks, and was wearing a black T-shirt with black and white shorts.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.