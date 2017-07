Police: Two men stabbed each other during argument in Ashburn

Two men stabbed each other during an argument Sunday morning in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood.

The men, ages 28 and 31, stabbed each other about 6:05 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Western, according to Chicago Police.

Both were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

The men, who are in a dating relationship, refused to press charges against each other, police said.