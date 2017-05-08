Police warn Northwest Side residents about string of garage burglaries

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a string of recent garage burglaries.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a garage through a side door and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 7:53 p.m. July 15 in the 4800 block of West Diversey;

• between 9:30 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. July 26 in the 5000 block of West Fletcher; and

• between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 31 in the 2900 block of North Kilpatrick.

In one instance, a witness saw two males running from their garage carrying bags, police said. The suspects were thought to be Hispanic.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.