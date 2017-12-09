Police warn of lottery scam targeting Hispanics in Glendale Heights

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the men and women responsible for a lottery scam targeting members of the Hispanic community, specifically the elderly, in west suburban Glendale Heights.

The suspects, who are Hispanic, work in pairs when approaching victims and tell them they won the lottery but need money in order to claim to their winnings, according to a statement from Glendale Heights police.

The suspects, either one man and one woman or two men who speak Spanish, convince the victims to hand over cash in return for a portion of the lottery winnings, police said. The victims are taken to their banks, where they withdraw a large sum of money to give to the men and women in hopes of receiving a portion of lottery money.

Then the victims are then tricked into going to another location where they are dropped off and left, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Glendale Heights police department at (630) 260-6070.