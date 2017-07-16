Police warn of South Side vehicular hijackings

Police are warning South Side residents after a few vehicles were hijacked in July near the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Offenders approached people near their vehicle, produced a weapon and demanded their keys and vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The vehicles were stolen:

about 1:50 a.m. July 12 in the 3100 block of South Michigan;

about 7:15 a.m. July 14 in the 3400 block of South Giles; and

about 1:40 p.m. July 14 in the 3100 block of South Indiana.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.