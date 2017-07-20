Analysts say new health care bill would leave 22M uninsured

The Congressional Budget Office estimates a revised version of the Senate Republican health care bill would increase the number of uninsured people by 22 million by 2026. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Budget Office estimates a revised version of the Senate Republican health care bill would increase the number of uninsured people by 22 million by 2026.

That’s the same number projected to lose coverage under the first version of the legislation.

The huge boost in uninsured people is one reason GOP leaders face an uphill battle in winning over enough Republicans to push their legislation through the Senate.

The new estimate excludes the impact of the most important change Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made in his bill. That’s language by conservative Sen. Ted Cruz letting insurers sell low-cost policies with bare-bones coverage.

The coverage impact of that provision is uncertain. Many think it would drive down the number of sick customers who could afford policies.