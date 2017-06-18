Robberies hit Kenwood, Hyde Park

Two robberies last week hit the Kenwood and Hyde Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

In both cases, one more people jumped out of a white-colored car, physically attacked victims and took their personal property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first incident happened about 1 a.m. June 14 in the 5100 block of South Blackstone, police said.

Two days later, another robbery happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East 50th Street, according to police.

The suspects were described as black men between 18 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.