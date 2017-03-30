Semi crashes into wall on Ike, lanes down near Pulaski

A semitrailer crashed into a wall Thursday night on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side, causing inbound lanes to be shut down.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police.

When the semitrailer crashed into the wall, it lost the load it was carrying, causing all eastbound lanes of the expressway to be shut down, ISP said.

The driver of the semitrailer was treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.