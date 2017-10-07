Sheriff: 12 bodies found in Marine plane crash in Mississippi

In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames rise into the air after a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Mississippi, on the western edge of Leflore County, on Monday, July 10, 2017, at least 12 Marines were killed. | Jimmy Taylor via AP

Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles north of Jackson.

The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.

Andy Jones says he was working on his family’s catfish farm when he heard a boom and looked up and saw the plane corkscrewing down to the ground.