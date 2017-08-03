Sheriff: Kendall County Jail inmate held another inmate hostage

An inmate at the Kendall County Jail held another inmate hostage with a weapon Monday morning, but later released him unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kendall County corrections deputies were trying to clear multiple inmates from a pod common area about 6:45 a.m. when Deverick Alex refused to comply with their orders, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alex, 25, forcibly detained another male inmate in the pod with a weapon and threatened to kill him if his demands were not met, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to de-escalate the confrontation and Alex was taken into custody. The other inmate was not injured.

Alex, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts of armed violence, forcible detention, aggravated unlawful restraint and possession of contraband in a penal institution and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault, according to the sheriff’s office. He remains in custody at the jail.

Alex is a Cook County inmate who has been housed at the Kendall County Jail since Jan. 31, according to the sheriff’s office.