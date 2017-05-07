Sheriff: Man attacked person with nail gun in Cary

A man was charged with attempted murder Sunday after attacking a man with a nail gun during a fight near northwest suburban Cary.

Edward J. Zegers, a 52-year-old Cary resident, was charged with one count each of attempted murder, home invasion and residential burglary, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office and the Cary Police and Fire departments responded about 1:40 a.m. Sunday to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 7300 block of Swan Way in unincorporated Cary, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

One person was outside the home bleeding from the head, the sheriff’s office said. Zegers was found inside a bedroom in the home with injuries to his face.

Investigators learned Zegers forced his way into the home, got into a fight, and attacked the other person with a construction-style nail gun, the sheriff’s office said.

They both were treated and released at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, the sheriff’s office said. Zegers was released to the custody of the sheriff’s office.

He was being held on $3 million, the sheriff’s office said. His next court appearance was scheduled for July 7 in Woodstock.