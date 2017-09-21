Skimming devices used on Joliet ATMs

Surveillance images of the people and vehicles involved with skimming devices attached to ATMs in Joliet. | Joliet police

Investigators are looking for several people who were caught on video using skimming devices on ATMs in southwest suburban Joliet.

The devices were used at banks on West Jefferson Street and on Mall Loop Drive, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Joliet police. Authorities released surveillance images showing several people and vehicles believed to be involved with the skimmers.

One of the vehicles was described as a white Chrysler Town and Country with a temporary license plate of 340516C, possibly out of Texas, police said.

Anyone with information about the people or vehicles is asked to call Det. Jeff German at (815) 724-3029 or Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734.