Sneed exclusive: City could lose its EPA regional office

Sneed hears President Trump’s plan to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency workforce may include the closing of the EPA regional branch office in Chicago. The office could be consolidated with one in Kansas, according to a city source who’s plugged in to federal-government happenings.

The shift would impact not only Chicago, but the Great Lakes region as well. And the timing would be interesting considering the chemical spill earlier this week in Indiana.

It’s already been reported via Politico that President Trump’s budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, did single out the EPA as a particular target for budget cuts — and the EPA was to identify two regional offices for closure by June 15.

Stay tuned.