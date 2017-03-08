Some northern Illinois waterways reopening after flooding

Flooding last month in Fox Lake, Illinois, along the Chain O' Lakes. | Gilbert R Boucher II/Daily Herald via AP

FOX LAKE, Ill. — Some northern Illinois waterways are being reopened to boating and swimming after flooding that started last month prompted officials to curb access.

The Fox Waterway Agency says the Chain O’ Lakes and parts of the Fox River are OK for boaters as long as they don’t create a wake. Some other portions of the river remain closed due to high water. Boaters should check restrictions before heading out.

Floodwaters along the waterways damaged homes and other property following downpours in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says repairs continued this week at Chain O’Lakes State Park.

The Lake County Health Department, meanwhile, says it tested waters at 15 beaches around the Chain O’Lakes for E. coli bacteria and levels are OK for swimming.