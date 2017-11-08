Suburban man who supplied heroin to West Side gets 37 years

A 38-year-old Brookfield man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for supplying heroin to Chicago’s West Side and killing a friend who acted as an informant against him.

David Price was sentenced Thursday by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

A jury convicted Price in 2014 on all 13 counts against him, which included heroin conspiracy, money laundering and illegally possessing an “uzi-style” semi-automatic handgun.

At his trial, prosecutors said Price ran a heroin distribution ring from 2005 to 2011. He used an Austin neighborhood apartment to mix heroin with sleeping pills and gave drugs to dealers wholesale that were then sold on the city’s West Side. He used the profits to purchase real estate in Chicago, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Lombard and Brookfield, in addition to other suburbs.

On Dec. 8, 2011, Price shot Greg Holden — one of his former business partners and a lifelong friend — while Holden was at home with his daughters after he cooperated with law enforcement, prosecutors said. Price also ordered the murder of another partner, James Brown, who was shot but survived and testified against Price at his trial.

The federal investigation of Price also resulted in convictions against Keith Carr, who was sentenced to 20 year in prison in 2016, and Rashid Bounds and Christopher Saunders, who are serving 17-year prison terms, prosecutors said.