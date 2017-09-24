Suspect injured in crash during Eisenhower police chase

A suspect was injured in a crash during an Illinois State Police chase early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Troopers were pursuing the car shortly after 12:15 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 when it struck the median wall near Kostner Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

One person inside the vehicle suffered “minor injuries” in the crash and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. No troopers were injured.

That person was in custody early Sunday. Additional details were not immediately available.