SUV driver who fatally struck woman in Franklin Park sued

The daughter of a woman fatally struck by an SUV in January in Franklin Park is suing the driver for more than $50,000.

Anna Izzi filed the wrongful death lawsuit as administrator of the estate of her mother, Urszula Zielinska, on Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

Zielinska was walking about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 9100 block of West Grand Avenue when she was struck by an SUV, according to Franklin Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Zielinska, who lived in Franklin Park, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Saturday determined she died of multiple injuries she suffered in the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

The lawsuit accuses the driver of the 2003 Nissan Xterra SUV with failing to decrease her speed to avoid striking a pedestrian in the roadway, according to the suit.

The suit seeks more than $50,000 in damages.