SWAT team responds to person barricaded in South Chicago home

Chicago Police SWAT officers responded Tuesday night when a person barricaded himself in a South Chicago home, according to Chicago Police.

At 7:03 p.m., the male, whose age was unknown, barricaded himself inside the house in the 8400 block of South Luella, police said.

Police said he might have a gun.

No other details were immediately available.