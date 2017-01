TCF Bank robbed in Franklin Park

A TCF Bank branch was robbed Monday in west suburban Franklin Park.

The non-takover robbery was reported about 1:30 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 10203 Grand Avenue, according to the FBI. Agents were headed to the bank for an investigation.

The bank robber was described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, who wore all black and used a scarf to cover his face, the FBI said.