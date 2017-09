Traffic control aide injured when hand struck by CTA bus in Lake View

A city traffic control aide was hospitalized Friday afternoon after a CTA bus struck their hand in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

They was directing traffic about 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Belmont and North Sheffield avenues when the CTA bus struck their hand, according to Chicago Police.

The aide was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.