Traffic shift starts Tuesday for ramp work on I-290 near Itasca

Traffic on Interstate 290 is scheduled to shift for two weeks starting Tuesday to complete work on ramps connecting to Illinois Route 390 near northwest suburban Itasca.

Traffic traveling from eastbound I-290 onto Route 390 will shift to complete the ramp work, which will restrict access to local roads between I-290 and Prospect Avenue for eastbound traffic, according to the Illinois Tollway.

Traffic exiting eastbound I-290 to eastbound Route 390 will be directed onto the new Route 390 roadway to complete the connecting ramps and connect to the frontage road system, the tollway said.

Due to the traffic shift, vehicles exiting eastbound I-290 will be unable to directly access local roads in the area, including Park Boulevard, Hamilton Lakes Drive, Clover Ridge Lane and Arlington Heights Road, the tollway said. Drivers will be detoured to Prospect Avenue and then redirected onto the westbound frontage road to access local roads.

Westbound traffic and local traffic on the eastbound frontage road won’t be affect by the traffic shift, the tollway said.