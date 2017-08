Truck fire closes lanes on Bishop Ford

A truck fire Wednesday evening blocked lanes of traffic headed north on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

The truck was reported on fire about 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near 95th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported. State police did not immediately know how many lanes were blocked or how long it would take for the truck to be cleared.

The Chicago Fire Department was dispatched to the fire, but could not immediately provide information.