Trump disputes Dems’ account of meeting, says no deal on DACA or wall

President Donald Trump is disputing an account from Democrats regarding exactly what was and was not agreed to at a White House dinner Wednesday. | Evan Vucci/AP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday disputed top Democrats’ account of a meeting at the White House the night before, tweeting that no agreement had been reached on protecting young immigrants.

Trump tweeted early Thursday, however: “No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.”

He added in a second Tweet: “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.”

Though he also followed that with more conciliatory language on the people that a deal would help: “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!…..

“…They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security”

The top House and Senate Democrats had said Wednesday they had reached agreement with Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements — not including Trump’s long-sought border wall.

The agreement, the latest instance of Trump ditching his own party to make common cause with the opposition, was announced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi following a White House dinner that Republican lawmakers weren’t invited to attend. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants brought illegally to this country as kids who had benefited from former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which provided temporary work permits and shielded recipients from deportation.

Trump ended the program earlier this month and gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the statuses of the so-called “Dreamers” begin to expire.

“We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had partially disputed their characterization Wednesday, saying over Twitter that “excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to.”

Contributing: Associated Press