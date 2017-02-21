Police are warning West Englewood neighborhood residents of two recent armed robberies on the South Side.
Two people approached the victims either on foot or after getting out of a vehicle, stole property then fled, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened at 7 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue and at 7:04 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 6500 block of South Hoyne Avenue, police said.
The robbers are described as two black men with dark complexions, 17 to 25 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot and 140 to 170 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.