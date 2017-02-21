Two armed robberies reported in West Englewood

Police are warning West Englewood neighborhood residents of two recent armed robberies on the South Side.

Two people approached the victims either on foot or after getting out of a vehicle, stole property then fled, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 7 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue and at 7:04 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 6500 block of South Hoyne Avenue, police said.

The robbers are described as two black men with dark complexions, 17 to 25 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot and 140 to 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.