Two men killed in head-on crash near Huntley

Two men were killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday near northwest suburban Huntley.

The crash happened at 5:28 a.m. on U.S. Route 20 north of Harmony Road in unincorporated Riley Township, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

A 1999 Volkswagen Jetta was heading north on U.S. Route 20 when the driver lost control of the car and it went into the southbound lanes, striking a 2013 Ford F-550 Super Duty truck, according to the sheriff’s office. Both vehicles went off the road.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 31-year-old Elgin man, and his passenger, a 35-year-old Elgin man, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver and passenger in the Ford were not injured.

Everyone in both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts and the airbags deployed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.