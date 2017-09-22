Unclaimed $550K lottery ticket sold in Elmhurst

A west suburban Elmhurst liquor store sold a winning $550,000 lottery ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, but no one has claimed the prize.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Doti Liquors at 104 E. Fullerton Ave., according to the Illinois Lottery. The retailer will receive a bonus of $5,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.

The person who bought the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center, lottery officials said. Winners have one year from the original drawing to claim their prizes.