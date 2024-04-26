The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
After drafting Caleb Williams, GM 'done talking about' Bears' spotty QB history

Hours after Williams said he asked the Bears for reasons why the team had a well-worn history of quarterback struggles, GM Ryan Poles said that “we’ve got to stop going back all the time.”

By  Patrick Finley
   
Hours after No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams said he asked the Bears for reasons why the team had a well-worn history of quarterback struggles, general manager Ryan Poles said that “we’ve got to stop going back all the time.”

That’s easier said than done, especially for a franchise that so reveres its past. But Poles said late Thursday night that the former USC quarterback — and Heisman Trophy winner — was simply looking for a path to success.

“I think he just kind of wanted to get a feel for everybody in the organization, what we what were we about — in terms of like, ‘What’s our direction, what’s our North Star?” Poles said. “’How are we going to get there?’ And I think through our actions, we’ve shown that.

“You know, the history’s the history. Like, I’m kinda done talking about it. You go back so much all the time, and those days are over. So we’re bringing players in here that want to really just change everything up and do things a different way. “Obviously, we love our history here, but it has hasn’t been smooth recently. And it’s time to change.”

About two hours after he was drafted, Williams said he asked the Bears about their struggles. They’re the only franchise in NFL history to never have a 4,000-yard passer.

“You look into it — and you wonder why,” Williams said. “I asked questions, obviously. I have no shame in asking questions. … They told me and my dad the truth about why and what and where. And how it’s going to change.”

The Bears said they haven’t always put quarterbacks in the best position to succeed. Mitch Trubisky, drafted second in 2017, and Justin Fields, taken 11th in 2021, each left before receiving their second contract from the team.

Poles helped ease Williams’ transition to the NFL by trading for receiver Keenan Allen and signing running back D’Andre Swift. Both are Pro Bowl players.

