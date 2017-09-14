Up in the Wisconsin outback, escaped kangaroo safely recaptured

A kangaroo escaped his pen at a pumpkin farm Thursday morning and wandered onto a Kenosha County highway. | Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

It wasn’t a jailbreak, but police in southeast Wisconson responded to a different kind of escapee Thursday morning—a loose kangaroo.

Just after 7 a.m., deputies were notified of a loose animal, possibly a kangaroo, in the 7500 block of 18th Street in Somers, Wisconsin, according to the Kenosha County sheriff’s department.

“Investigation revealed this to be the case,” Sgt. Mark Malecki said in a statement.

The adult kangaroo had escaped his pen at the Jerry Smith Produce & Country Store, and decided to wander west along 18th Street, according to the sheriff’s department.

The pumpkin farm was contacted and 5-year-old Joey was returned safely. No one was injured.