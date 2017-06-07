Weekend closure planned on ramp from Eisenhower to Tri-State

A ramp from the westbound Eisenhower Expressway to the northbound Tri-State Tollway will be closed for bridge work this weekend. | Illinois Tollway

A ramp from the Eisenhower Expressway to the Tri-State Tollway will be closed this weekend for bridge work near west suburban Berkeley.

The ramp from westbound I-290 to northbound I-294 will close at 8 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway. Single lane closures in both directions on I-294 will start at the same time.

A posted detour will reroute westbound I-290 traffic to the Tri-State via an interchange at Lake Street, tollway officials said.

The closures are needed to complete bridge reconstruction on I-294 over Electric Avenue, according to the tollway. The ramp and all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.