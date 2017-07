Woman, 26, shot in West Garfield Park

A woman was shot early Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 1:47 p.m., the 26-year-old was sitting with a male in a parked car in the 4500 block of West Madison when he pulled out a handgun, according to Chicago Police. The male then shot her in the hand after she tried to disarm him.

She was taken to Loretto Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.