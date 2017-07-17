Woman charged with setting fire at Harvey home

A woman has been charged with setting a fire Friday at a home in south suburban Harvey.

Chadra Gray, 37, faces one count of residential arson, according to Sean Howard, spokesman for the city of Harvey.

Gray was seen by several witnesses deliberately setting a fire at a home in the 14600 block of South Halsted in Harvey, Howard said. She was taken into custody without incident.

She is also suspected of setting a fire nearby in the 14500 block of Union Street, he said.

Gray, a Harvey resident, was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Monday at the Markham courthouse, Howard said.