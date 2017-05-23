Woman dragged under vehicle, killed in Austin hit-and-run crash

A woman who was killed when she was struck and dragged under a vehicle Wednesday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood has been identified.

A 28-year-old woman, whose identity is known to investigators, was involved in an argument at 5:06 p.m. in the 300 block of North Latrobe when she got into a vehicle and struck multiple people as she drove off, according to Chicago Police.

Naisha Weems, 27, was struck and dragged under the vehicle, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she died at 8:54 p.m.

An autopsy Thursday did not rule on her cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

No one else sought medical treatment following the crash, authorities said. The driver was not in custody as of Wednesday night.