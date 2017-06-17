Woman hurt in Glen Ellyn hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a 52-year-old woman Thursday evening before driving away in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

The 52-year-old woman was riding a bicycle about 8:30 p.m. on Bryant Avenue just south of Hill Avenue in Glen Ellyn when the vehicle hit her from behind, according to a statement from Glen Ellyn police. She was thrown from the bike and the vehicle continued south on Bryant before turning east onto Turner Avenue.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The vehicle was described as a silver or gray SUV or van, police said. It had multiple stickers on the back and may have front-end or hood damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 469-1187.