Woman sues Chicago Police over 2016 crash in Englewood

A woman is suing the city of Chicago and a police officer over a crash in the Englewood neighborhood last year.

The suit, filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court, seeks more than $50,000 in damages, according to court documents. It claims that negligence by the city of Chicago and the police officer resulted in the crash and caused her to be injured.

About 4:30 p.m. July 12, 2016, Cassandra Wilson was driving south on Princeton Avenue when she was struck by a police vehicle that was headed east on 55th Street, according to the suit.

Wilson said the police officer was speeding, and was otherwise careless or negligent, according to the suit. The crash caused her to be injured and required her to spend “large sums of money” for medical care.

A spokesman for the city of Chicago said the city had not received the suit Wednesday and could not comment.