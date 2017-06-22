Rev. Pfleger: ‘We’re dying out here’

Crime scene tape is discarded near a dumpster after six people were shot while holding a memorial vigil for a shooting victim on the South Side in January. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

We continue to hear that Chicagoans are fleeing the city of Chicago, especially in African-American communities. Some even question if this is not some hidden agenda to replace these communities with those suburbanites who want to come back to the city. The flight though, should not surprise us. The South and West sides suffer from a broken education system, continued high violence with seemingly no strategy beyond policing, lack of jobs, taxes on everything with less services being provided, continued segregation, abandoned communities, lack of community economic development and an ongoing polarization of politics that is paralyzing our city and state.

Seemingly, we have drawn the line between the Democrats and Republicans and abandoned the middle line of compromise, thus putting our communities — and particularly the poor — at risk. Chicago is a great city, but that greatness is not the present narrative. The question is will we change the narrative and fix this dysfunctional and broken reality, or will we prove the conspiracy theory to be true?

Here’s what I do know: We’re dying out here.

Rev. Michael L. Pfleger, Faith Community of St. Sabina, Chicago

Health care can’t be about Republicans vs. Democrats

I don’t care if you are 2 years old, a teenager or retired, you shouldn’t have to worry about being sick, having a disease, suffering from an accident or barely making enough money to afford health care. One’s health is a precious commodity and no American should have to worry about being able to procure health insurance.

That’s why the meeting of 13 senators in the dark of night, crafting legislation without hearings and debate, while no others are yet able to offer amendments, is a travesty. This is no way to treat our fellow Americans. The issue can’t be about Republicans vs. Democrats. Rather, it has to be about the general welfare of our friends, family, neighbors and every American citizen.

The ‘Gang of 13’ surely ought to know better.

Dick Flesher, Orland Park

Time out for Rauner, Madigan

I keep reading about consent decrees regarding the Chicago Police Department. They allege that federal oversight is necessary for police reform. Perhaps federal oversight of the Illinois state Legislature is a pressing issue. We are the only state without a budget — for more than 720 days. The feds should step in & give Gov. Bruce Rauner and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan a time out in the corner of the Statehouse and let the adults hash out a budget.

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park