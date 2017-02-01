Tuesday letters: Former top cop has no business knocking Chicago

Is it appropriate for former Supt. Garry McCarthy to speak on the role of the Chicago Police with respect to gun violence in our city? It was McCarthy who initially said that Detective Dante Servin should not have been charged in the 2012 shooting death of Rekia Boyd. Twenty months passed before Anita Alvarez, who was then the Cook County state’s attorney, charged Servin. The detective was off duty when, while in his car, he shot into a crowd and killed Ms. Boyd. Anyone but a police officer would have been charged with murder within days of that tragic event.

John Byrne, Ravenswood Manor

Nothing but excuses from Rauner

Republicans in Springfield have made no effort to create a budget after two years. All we get is excuses. Gov. Bruce Rauner ‘s insistence on the inclusion of his “wreck-around” agenda which will hurt the middle-class by driving down wages and a decent standard of living for the working class. Rauner knows he is holding not only the budget hostage, but also the needy, for his own selfish interest and to help his wealthy friends and large corporations. No doubt he made promises to them to break the unions, lower wages and eliminate benefits and pensions. Let’s see if Republicans are willing to break with Rauner’s unfair demands and meet with Democrats to reach a bipartisan, balanced budget. Rauner’s demands have absolutely nothing to do with the budget and in no way should be part of the negotiations. Stop the name-calling and get to work!

Ann Gutierrez, Tinley Park