Nothing but excuses from Rauner
Republicans in Springfield have made no effort to create a budget after two years. All we get is excuses. Gov. Bruce Rauner ‘s insistence on the inclusion of his “wreck-around” agenda which will hurt the middle-class by driving down wages and a decent standard of living for the working class. Rauner knows he is holding not only the budget hostage, but also the needy, for his own selfish interest and to help his wealthy friends and large corporations. No doubt he made promises to them to break the unions, lower wages and eliminate benefits and pensions. Let’s see if Republicans are willing to break with Rauner’s unfair demands and meet with Democrats to reach a bipartisan, balanced budget. Rauner’s demands have absolutely nothing to do with the budget and in no way should be part of the negotiations. Stop the name-calling and get to work!
Ann Gutierrez, Tinley Park