Trump Sunday Twitter: On North Korea, his social-media worth and more

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before heading to Fort Myers, Fla. to meet with citizens affected by Hurricane Irma. | AP Photo

President Donald Trump has been tweeting — and re-tweeting — up a storm this Sunday morning, tackling everything from his “rocket man” nemesis, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, to his own worth to Twitter, reportedly estimated at $2 billion.

First, on Kim:

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

Trump’s tweet comes in the wake of him saying his country is nearing its goal of “equilibrium” in military force with the United States. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned the North’s “highly provocative” ballistic missile launch over Japan on Friday.

Next, his value to Twitter, re-tweeted from Bloomberg Markets:

What Is Trump worth to Twitter? One analyst estimates $2 billion https://t.co/knniVpqr35 pic.twitter.com/djkZiRk5nL — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) August 18, 2017

On the most recent terror attack in London, the Internet, his travel ban and military strategy:

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Important meetings and calls scheduled for today. Military and economy are getting stronger by the day, and our enemies know it. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

On his donation to Hurricane Harvey victims:

And, finally, some illustrations and video the president has re-tweeted. And, yes, he did re-tweet the last one: