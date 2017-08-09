10 Bears questions: On dinosaurs, a Dan Quinn what-if, Nerf and more

For only the second time ever, The Field Museum put a Walter Payton jersey on its 75-foot brachiosaurus skeleton Thursday.

While we wonder if the dinosaur’s neck gives him a better view of his receivers — see Glennon, Mike — here are 10 questions before the Bears’ home opener Sunday:

1. What if?

Bears chairman George McCaskey and consultant Ernie Accorsi interviewed two head coaching candidates before adding GM Ryan Pace: Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase and Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The Field Museum put a Bears jersey on their brachiosaurus. (Field Museum)

“There was kind of a history of toughness that’s associated with the organization, from years and years ago, before I was born,” said Quinn, who took the Falcons head coaching job the day after the Seahawks lost the Super Bowl. “I wanted to make sure I showed that respect for who they were and what they stood for and had that kind of toughness.”

2. But he was tempted?

Quinn’s father Jim grew up in Evanston and played baseball at Northwestern, where he met his mom. Quinn’s older siblings were born in Evanston.

Jim, who died in 2016, took his family to Pasadena the Rose Bowl in 1996, when the Wildcats finally made the Rose Bowl.

3. Who’s playing Sunday?

Cornerback Prince Amukamara, who injured his ankle in the third preseason game and hasn’t practiced since, is doubtful. Kyle Fuller should start in his place.

Guard Kyle Long (ankle), receiver Markus Wheaton (pinkie surgery) and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) are questionable. McPhee seems like the most likely to play Sunday — Fox said he had “a great week of preparation” — though his snaps will be limited.

4. What about Wheaton?

The Bears receiver was only able to catch Nerf balls until he graduated to pigskin in the middle of the week. He discovered the Bears own a pitching machine that only fires the soft footballs.

“I’m thinking of buying one for my son,” he said. “He’s 3.”

5. Injuries, again?

The Bears, who finished last season with 19 players on injured reserve, started the week with nine.

Pace called the number it’s a “little misleading,” though — the Bears figure to part with many of them via settlement, while only defensive back Deiondre Hall is eligible to rejoin the team this year.

The Bears’ training staff spent the offseason tweaking player routines to try to stay healthier. Pace still believes in it.

“Coaches have bought in, I’ve bought in,” Pace said. “And I think we’re going to see that pay dividends this year.”

6. Wanna bet?

The over/under Sunday is 48.5 points; seven of the last eight Bears-Falcons games have gone under.

7. Watch Roberts?

The Bears gave up one return touchdown last year — an 85-yarder by the Lion’s Andre Roberts off a punt.

Roberts will return kicks and punts for the Falcons.

“He’s got production,” special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said. “He’s got good speed. I think he’s a really good decision maker and I think he has outstanding vision.”

8. What’s the best free agent signing?

Your own. Pace said giving tackle Charles Leno a contract extension last month was a good lesson for his teammates.

“He does things the right way, he’s a true pro and I think he’s got better and better and he’s going to continue to ascend,” Pace said. “The locker room’s paying attention to who we’re rewarding.”

9. Is everyone safe?

Safety Deon Bush, one of six Florida-born Bears, went to Miami after growing up mere miles from the campus. He can rattle off Hurricanes he’s lived through — Francis, Ivan, Katrina and Wilma — but is worried about Hurricane Irma, which could strike Florida as a Category 5 storm Sunday.

His family back home has boarded up their house and gone to a shelter.

“That’s no joke, man,” he said.

10. His hometown team?

Leonard Floyd was born in Atlanta, but says he didn’t grow up a Falcons fan.

“Hell no,” the outside linebacker said. “I was a Georgia Bulldog fan.”

Floyd will see plenty of those in town this weekend; his alma mater is playing at Notre Dame for the first time.

“Every traveling fan Georgia has is going to be in the building,” he said. “I wish I could go, but I’ve got to get ready for Atlanta.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com